For a second year in a row, A24 led the Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, counting 17, followed by Sony Pictures Classics which had 13 propelled by Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name and Chloe Zhao’s The Rider.

.Call Me By Your Name Sony Pictures Classics

It was also a big day for Call Me By Your Name, which lead all film noms with a total of six including best picture, but Universal/Blumhouse’s Get Out continued to prove it’s a serious contender this season with five noms for the Jordan Peele movie including best picture, director, screenplay, editing and male lead Daniel Kaluuya. In addition, A24’s Safdie brothers Cannes Film Festival premiere Good Time came up huge with five noms.

A24 saw nominations from a slew of titles including Lady Bird (4), Good Time (5), The Florida Project (2), The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2), The Disaster Artist (1, for James Franco as best actor), The Lovers (best screenplay), Menashe (best first feature film) and A Ghost Story which slotted the John Cassavetes Award.

.Lady Bird A24

Frosh label Neon saw seven noms spurred by I, Tonya, Ingrid Goes West and Beach Rats. FilmRise counted six noms across Women Who Kill, Dayveon, Motherland, The Departure and Marjorie Prime. Fox Searchlight’s four noms belonged to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (3) and Sundance acquisition Patti Cake$ (1), while Amazon Studios counted three for The Big Sick (best screenplay and supporting female Holly Hunter) and Crown Heights. For all of Netflix’s efforts to break into the film awards-season game outside of their documentaries, the streaming service walked away with the Robert Altman cast ensemble award for its $12.5 million Sundance Film Festival pickup Mudbound.

Overlooked here by the Spirit Awards either because their budgets didn’t meet qualification or otherwise: Searchlight’s Battle of the Sexes and The Shape of Water (that Guillermo del Toro movie has a reported production cost north of $30M); Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, which won best director at Un Certain Regard at Cannes; and Focus Features’ slate of Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Phantom Thread (which technically starts screening this weekend), Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled which won her best director at Cannes, and Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour.

Last year, Lionsgate’s awards darling La La Land was boxed out of the Spirit Awards nominations as its qualifying production cost exceeded $20M. Moonlight wound up coming up strong with five wins including best picture, but the next day at the Oscars, everyone was blown away by the movie’s surprise best picture win. Because of that feat, the Spirit Awards have been on a four-year hot streak, syncing with Oscar’s Best Picture winner on 2016’s Spotlight, 2015’s Birdman and 2014’s 12 Years A Slave.

Oscars mirroring the Spirit Awards is a continued testament to AMPAS’ embrace of indie and low-budget fare. In addition to best film last year, the Spirit Awards and Oscars lined up on best actor (Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea), screenplay (Barry Jenkins took adapted for Moonlight at the Oscars), and feature documentary (O.J. Made in America).

The ceremony will air live on IFC from the Santa Monica beach on March 3 hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney for a second year in a row.

Here’s the full list of noms:

BEST FEATURE

Call Me By Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman

.Get Out Universal

Get Out

Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird

Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

The Florida Project

Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

The Rider

Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Columbus

Director: Kogonada

Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

.Ingrid Goes West Neon

Ingrid Goes West

Director: Matt Spicer

Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Menashe

Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein

Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

Oh Lucy!

Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West

Patti Cake$

Director: Geremy Jasper

Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Dayveon

Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi

Writer: Steven Reneau

Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

A Ghost Story

Writer/Director: David Lowery

Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

Life and nothing more

Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Most Beautiful Island

Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio

Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

The Transfiguration

Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea

Producer: Susan Leber

BEST DIRECTOR



.The Florida Project A24 Films

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele, Get Out



Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Good Time

Chloé Zhao, The Rider

BEST SCREENPLAY

.Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Fox Searchlight Pictures

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mike White, Beatriz at Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Donald Cried

Kris Avedisian

Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman

. The Big Sick Lionsgate

The Big Sick

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

Women Who Kill

Ingrid Jungermann

Columbus

Kogonada

Ingrid Goes West

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

. The Rider Cannes Film Festival

Thimios Bakatakis

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian

Columbus

Hélène Louvart

Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom

Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards

The Rider

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

Good Time

Walter Fasano

Call Me by Your Name

Alex O’Flinn

The Rider

Gregory Plotkin

Get Out

Tatiana S. Riegel

I, Tonya

BEST FEMALE LEAD

. Beatriz at Dinner Roadside Attractions

Salma Hayek

Beatriz at Dinner

Frances McDormand

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie

I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan

Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima

Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams

Life and nothing more

. Good Time A24

BEST MALE LEAD

Timothée Chalamet

Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson

Beach Rats

James Franco

The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya

Get Out

Robert Pattinson

Good Time

. I, Tonya Neon

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bennie Safdie, Good Time

Netflix

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Mudbound

Director: Dee Rees

Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

France

Director: Robin Campillo

A Fantastic Woman

Chile

Director: Sebastián Lelio

I Am Not a Witch

Zambia

Director: Rungano Nyoni

Lady Macbeth

U.K.

Director: William Oldroyd

Loveless

Russia

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Departure

Director/Producer: Lana Wilson

Faces Places

Directors: Agnés Varda, JR

Producer: Rosalie Varda

Last Men in Aleppo

Director: Feras Fayyad

Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos

Motherland

Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz

Producer: Rey Cuerdo

Quest

Director: Jonathan Olshefski

Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon

BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

Chloé Zhao

JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.

Shevaun Mizrahi

Director of Distant Constellation

Jonathan Olshefski

Director of Quest

Jeff Unay

Director of The Cage Fighter

KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.

Amman Abbasi

Director of Dayveon

Justin Chon

Director of Gook

Kevin Phillips

Director of Super Dark Times

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton