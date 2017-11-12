“The most important thing a man can take into combat is a reason why.” In this case, it’s the thousands of tons of rubble that once was the Twin Towers. “Nineteen men attacked our country,” an officer says. “The 12 of you will be the first ones to fight back.”

Here’s the new trailer for 12 Strong (formerly Horse Soldiers), starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Peña as three of the U.S. Special Forces dirty dozen who are tasked with going into the rugged mountains of Afghanistan. Once there, they must persuade Northern Alliance General Dostum (Navid Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary.

Along with overcoming mutual distrust and a cultural chasm, the Americans — accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare — must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghan horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners. Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Thad Luckinbill, Austin Stowell, Ben O’Toole, Austin Hebert, Kenneth Miller, Kenny Sheard, Jack Kesy, Laith Nakli, Fahim Fazli, Yousuf Azami, Said Taghmaoui, Elsa Pataky, William Fichtner and Rob Riggle co-star.

Nicolai Fuglsig directs the war drama from Alcon Entertainment, Black Label Media and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. The Silence of the Lambs Oscar winner Ted Tally and Peter Craig wrote the script based on Doug Stanton’s bestseller. EPs are Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Ellen H. Schwartz, Garrett Grant, Yale Badik, Val Hill and Doug Stanton.

Warner Bros saddles up 12 Strong on January 19. Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.