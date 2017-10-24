EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management is expanding into the digital space with the formation of a new Digital Dept. which will be overseen by Ray Jimenez. The new division will focus on developing content for digital platforms, managing influencers and crossover talent as well as digital business development and brand creation and management.

Prior to joining Zero Gravity, Jimenez owned Embolden Entertainment, a digitally-based talent management and business development firm whose clients (and collaborators) include digitally-based creators and brands with massive social followings. He joined Zero Gravity this summer and first produced a documentary Thank You LA, that explores the city from the perspective of top leaders. Now he is pulling together the digital business strategy.

As part of the deal, Zero Gravity will also operate a digital production studio in Hollywood, which was an asset of Global Voice Broadcasting, a company Jimenez acquired in 2016.

Jimenez previously orchestrated a joint-venture between The Young Turks, the number one online news network and the country’s top Spanish language news publisher ImpreMedia. One of his TYT clients — Ana Kasparian, who is a premiere digitally-based female journalist — was honored in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list last year.

Prior to joining Zero Gravity, Jimenez worked for several high level companies across the industry, including CAA and NBC-Universal. He has been a part of the digital community for over 12 years.

“We are keenly aware of the impactful nature of the digital market and are excited to explore new avenues for storytelling for our content and our talent. Diversifying the traditional approach allows us, as well as our current and future clients, the ability to reach all audiences on all platforms,” said Zero Gravity principal Mark Holder. “This team is strategically qualified to immerse us in the market and we are thrilled to all be working together.”

After his arrival, Jimenez subsequently brought in Kamran Kamjou, Damian Mazzotta and Ryan Espinosa to be part of the division.

Kamjou is a digital media executive whose career spans a broad array of work, including investment banking where he worked on several high level accounts such as RTL Group’s acquisition of BroadbandTV; business development at CAA where he incubated early-stage companies such as WhoSay; and executive finance and business development roles with Maker Studios, both pre- and post-acquisition by Disney in 2014.

Kamran also has extensive experience in entrepreneurship and strategy consulting as well as advising digital media companies on strategies to grow revenue, increase profitability, and prepare for outside investment or acquisition.

Mazzotta is one of the most reputable executives in American-Latino media. He recently was the head of LA Opinion (the top Spanish language newspaper in the country). He is also the recent West Coast General Manager for ImpreMedia (around one-fourth of U.S. Hispanics access an ImpreMedia project each month and their websites have a top ten ComScore in their demographic).

In his concurrent role with ImpreMedia, he oversaw a staff of 150 people. He also spent time as their Executive VP of Business Development and managed their entire national marketing and distribution plan. One of his biggest accomplishments was facilitating La Opinion and ImpreMedia’s transition from traditional to digital outlets.

Espinosa’s work includes managing talent and providing digital media marketing consultation services to brands. One of his Premeire clients, Matthew Espinosa, is a top digital fire-brand, who is finding great success in the traditional market as well. Matthew received over a billion loops (views) on Vine and has well over 19M followers across his multiple social media outlets. Last year, he starred in Be Somebody, a film that was distributed by Paramount. Espinosa will continue to manage digital talent as well as build digital brands.

This comes after Zero Gravity saw its internationally-based client Yoola climb to success as the top independent multi-channel network in the world, now receiving over 8 billion views monthly. In addition, ZGDD is also developing a Spanish-language news show with one of the top five Mexican YouTubers with over 6M subscribers as well as producing a sequel to a major Chinese digital documentary, whose predecessor has accrued well over 400M views on Chinese digital outlets.

Zero Gravity currently has Netflix number one streamed show Ozark on air and is gearing up for it’s Madam CJ Walker series at Netflix where they are partnered with Lebron James and his Springhill banner and Academy award Winner Octavia Spencer starring as well as the HBO movie Queenie with Tim Story directing.