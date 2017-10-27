Zachary Levi, most known for his role as the title character in NBC’s Chuck, is now taking on the titular role in New Line’s upcoming DC superhero film Shazam! Directed by David F. Sandberg, the story centers on teenager Billy Batson, who can transform into an adult superhero by saying the name “Shazam!”, which is an acronym for ancient gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury.

Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke wrote the screenplay adaptation, which is being produced by Peter Safran.

Shazam! joins the slate of newly launched DC property titles, which includes the Joss Whedon-directed Batgirl and Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam film, which originally was going to be part of Shazam! until the studio decided to give it its own platform.

Levi, who’s no stranger to playing characters with supernatural abilities with roles in Disney/Marvel’s Thor and NBC’s Heroes Reborn, is repped by UTA.