Country music star Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band fame is teaming with Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate on a deal with Brown’s Southern Reel production company. The plan is to develop and produce projects for TV, film and digital that speaks to Brown’s vision of life in the South.

Among the projects in the early stages of development moving forward is a reality series focused on Southern Ground, Brown’s lifestyle brand headquarters. The show will follow the team at as they take on some of the wildest challenges in custom entertainment.

“I created my own video production company Southern Reel to bring the true character of the South to life in film, TV and music videos,” Brown said. “We are excited to partner with such talented people as Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and their amazing production company Propagate to make amazing things together.”

The Zac Brown Band has won three Grammys and sold more than 8 million records and 25 million singles. Known for their epic live shows, the band’s latest album Welcome Home released in May was recorded at Brown’s Southern Ground Nashville Studio.

Said Propagate co-CEOs Silverman and Owens: “Zac Brown is not only one of the most successful country music artists performing today — he has built a thriving lifestyle brand in Southern Ground. With an emphasis on music, food and distinctive hand crafted products, the natural next step for Southern Ground is television. We look forward to working with Zac and his team to develop content ideas that will appeal to his global fan base.”