EXCLUSIVE: YouTube Red is taking on Tinder dating with a new eight-episode female comedy series starring Carly Craig (American Housewife). The online video platform has greenlighted Swipe Right, created by Craig and Daniel Reisinger, for a 2018 premiere.

Written by Craig based on a true story by her, with Reisinger set to direct and Robin Schiff (Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion) Schiff serving as co-showrunner alongside Craig, Swipe Right revolves around three women. After a lifetime of saying no has left her single and miserable on her 35th birthday, a workaholic verging on a breakdown vows to plunge into the hellish world of Tinder by dating all 252 of her matches. Spurred on by her sister – a young married woman experiencing a seven-year itch – the sisters are joined by their recently widowed mother, now also a part of the online dating scene, leading to a multi-generational comedy about relationships – both romantic and familial.

The series will be executive produced by Craig, Reisinger, Schiff and Jeremy Garelick (The Break Up). Sam Anzel will serve as a producer.

“We are excited to be in business with Carly Craig, Jeremy Garelick and Daniel Reisinger to create a comedy about dating anxiety in the social media age,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “We know our YouTube audience will fall in love with “Swipe Right,” a relatable, hilariously awkward but always honest portrayal of dating, relationships and adulthood(ish) from this talented female-led ensemble.”

The order for Swipe Right comes on the heels of YouTube Red prepping another new scripted series for production, teen dramedy Youth & Consequences, starring YouTube personality Anna Akana, which is being produced by indie The Mark Gordon Company

Craig is repped by APA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and attorneys Cindy Farrelly Gesner and Jamie Feldman. Reisinger is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and attorney Eric Feig.