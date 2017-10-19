CBS TV Studios’ high-profile legal thriller drama Your Honor has landed at sibling premium cable network Showtime with a series commitment.

The Scripted World-produced project, based on the hot Israeli drama format Your Honor (Kvodo), has been shepherded by the creators of two acclaimed legal drama series, Peter Moffat, whose BAFTA-winning Criminal Justice was the basis for HBO’s praised limited series The Night Of, and The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King.

Written by British TV writer/playwright Moffat, Your Honor rips through all strata of Chicago society. It follows the son of a respected judge who is involved in a hit and run. Soon after they are both drawn into a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices when it comes to light that the victim was the son of a notorious crime boss.

“When a pitch has you on the edge of your seat for 40 straight minutes, you know you’re hearing something special,” said Showtime’s president of programming Gary Levine. “When the pitchers are as talented, experienced and acclaimed as Michelle King, Robert King and Peter Moffat, you buy it in the room and start planning for a fascinating new Showtime series.

Showtime

Moffat executive produces with King Size Prods.’ Robert King, Michelle King and Liz Glotzer as well as Scripted World’s Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg, who set up the format at CBS TV Studios while the original series was still in development at Israel’s Yes Studios.

“Peter Moffat’s extraordinary talent with complex characters, suspenseful plotting and moral shading make him the perfect writer for Your Honor,” said Robert and Michelle King. “His pitch held the room hostage, and we can’t wait to watch him bring this mesmerizing, complicated story to life.”

Yes

The original Israeli series, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Maschiach and produced by Ram Landes’ Koda Communications, won the Grand Prix at this year’s SeriesMania TV festival in Paris. Airing on the Israeli Pay TV platform Yes, the drama premiered earlier this year and was quickly renewed for a second season to debut next year. (You can watch a trailer without English subtitles under the post.) In addition, local versions of the show are in the works in Germany, Italy and Russia.

Moffat, a former barrister (lawyer), won two BAFTA Awards — best drama serial and best writer — for Criminal Justice and also executive produced HBO’s The Night Of. He is currently in production on his latest series for the BBC, The Last Post, which was picked up by Amazon for the U.S. He is repped by Paradigm/United Agents Bob Bookman Management and George Davis at Nelson Davis.

Robert and Michelle King via their Kings Size Prods. co-created and serve as executive producers/showrunners on the CBSStudios-produced The Good Fight, a sequel to their CBS drama The Good Wife. It premiered earlier this year as the first original scripted series on the live-streaming/SVOD platform CBS All Access and has been renewed for a second season. The duo is repped by Paradigm and Del Shaw Moonves.

CBS TV Studios, which is behind CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery and several new series for the SVOD platform, has been looking to expand its business into cable and digital.

Aranya and Golenberg have executive produced several other series based on international formats that they’d brought to the U.S., including Hostages at CBS and Red Widow and Betrayal at ABC. Additionally, the company is developing Kilroy County with Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor, Miguel Arteta and Roberto Benabib attached.