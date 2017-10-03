The same night Young Sheldon premiered on CBS as the most watched comedy series debut in 6 years, The Big Bang Theory spinoff also had a big opening in Canada where posted the biggest debut for a new comedy in ten years with an average of 3.6 million viewers, 1.5 million of them in the adults 25-54 demographic.

And like in the U.S., Young Sheldon was paired with Big Bang and almost matched the veteran’s delivery, 3.8 million viewers, 1.7 million adults 25-54.

Following Young Sheldon’s strong debut on CBS, the network last week gave the single-camera comedy an early full-season pickup.