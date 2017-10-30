Michael Maize and Ambyr Childers are set for recurring roles opposite Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail and Shay Mitchell in Lifetime’s straight-to-series psychological thriller drama You, from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

Written by Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel, You is described as a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager Joe (Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer, Beck (Lail), his answer becomes clear: anything.

Maize will play Officer Nico, a dogged and savvy detective. Childers will portray Candace, a girl from Joe’s past.

Maize currently recurs on Fox’s Gotham and SyFy’s upcoming Happy! which premieres December 6. He also will be seen in the film Stano with Joe Mangienello and Sofia Vergara set for release in 2018. He’s repped by Mark Morikawa at MGMT Entertainment, Headline Talent Agency and Ellis Talent Group.

All My Children alum Childers recurred on Aquarius and Ray Donovan. She’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Luber Roklin Entertainment.