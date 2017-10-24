Michael Landes is set for a lead role opposite Matthias Schweighöfer in You Are Wanted, Amazon’s first original German-language TV series.

The series follows Lukas Franke (Schweighöfer), who finds himself a victim of a hacking attack, his online information altered to implicate him as having masterminded a cyber-attack on Berlin resulting in a city-wide blackout. Suspected as a terrorist, Lukas scrambles to find out why he’s been targeted, as even his family and friends begin to doubt his innocence. Landes will play the head of the U.S. Cyber Command, who arrives in Berlin and will stop at nothing until he captures Franke.

Landes recently wrapped a multiple-episode arc on the hit BBC drama Silent Witness and was last seen in the title role of the CW/Sky action-adventure series Hooten and The Lady. He’s repped by Untitled, UTA and The Artists Partnership.