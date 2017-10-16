Wyatt Cenac has been set to star in a 10-episode late-night comedic docuseries at HBO that John Oliver is executive producing. The network said the series will take a satirical look at social and cultural issues from the former Daily Show correspondent’s unique perspective. Rather than sit behind a desk, he will undertake a journey to understand some of the big issues of the moment and investigate real-world solutions. It is slated to bow in spring 2018.

Oliver and Cenac will executive produce with O.J.: Made In America‘s Ezra Edelman and Hallie Haglund, who will be head writer. Last Week Tonight‘s Diane Fitzgerald will be co-executive producer on the show, which will be produced for HBO by Avalon Television.

Said Cenac: “While my initial ask to play one of Molly’s love interests on Insecure was rejected, this is a nice consolation. My thanks to Nina [Rosenstein, EVP HBO Programming], Casey Bloys and everyone at HBO for finally giving me a place where I can comfortably swear on television.”