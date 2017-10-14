The Writers Guild of America West says it “stands in solidarity” with the women who have spoken out about sexual harassment.

In a letter sent to members today, the WGAW writes:

“The recent accusations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein have opened up important discussions in our community and among our Guild members about sexual harassment. The WGAW stands in solidarity with the women who have spoken out about the abuses they’ve suffered. We are well aware of the fact that writers can face these situations, too. We have to find solutions. WGAW members need to know that they can contact the Guild for assistance if they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. We will respond. Members can email legal@wga.org or call 323-782-4521 to reach a Guild representative. The Board will be discussing other ways we can help members. This matter has our full attention. Please know that we share your outrage and concern. In Solidarity, David A. Goodman, President

Marjorie David, Vice President

Aaron Mendelsohn, Secretary-Treasurer

David Young, Executive Director”

Earlier today, the Producers Guild announced that a meeting to consider expelling Weinstein would be held on Monday (it was originally set for today). Sources tell Deadline they expect a near-unanimous vote to expel him, after which he will have 15 days to respond.