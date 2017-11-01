Before the singing of the National Anthem and the first pitch of the highly-anticpated game 6 of the World Series, the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and the crowd in Dodger Stadium honored the victims of today’s truck attack in Manhattan with a moment of silence.

The tragic incident happened today in Lower Manhattan where a rented truck drove down a major bike path for about 20 blocks and struck several people. The story is still developing, but as of now, a 29-year-old man is in custody as a result of the attack.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “Based on the information we have at this moment, this is was an act of terror — and a particularly coward act of terror.”

Officials said some of the injured are in critical condition, but none has life-threatening injuries.