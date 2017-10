Last night’s World Series Game 3 in Houston, won by the home team and giving the Astros a 2-1 lead over the LA Dodgers, drew a 10.4 household rating in the metered markets.

That was down -16% from last year’s highly-rated third game between Indians – Cubs (12.4), which marked the most-watched World Series Game 3 in 12 years.

Last night’s face-off was still higher rated than any other Game 3 since 2009, +14% over 2015’s 9.1 for Royals – Mets and up +28% over 2014’s 8.1 for Royals – Giants.