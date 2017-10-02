Liza Chasin, the longtime president of Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner’s Working Title Films who joined the company 26 years ago, will leave at year’s end to transition into a producing deal. The move has just been announced internally at Working Title (memo appears below this breaking story).

This comes at a time when the Universal-based production company has come through a prolific period that included the Edgar Wright-directed summer sleeper hit Baby Driver; the Stephen Daldry-directed Victoria & Abdul that is rolling out in platform release; and the Joe Wright-directed Darkest Hour, with Gary Oldman starring as Winston Churchill,. That film opens November 22. Both Victoria & Abdul and Darkest Hour are expected to factor in the awards race that is just heating up. The company on October 20 releases The Snowman, the Tomas Alfredson-directed adaptation of the Jo Nesbo novel, with Michael Fassbender playing cop Norwegian detective Harry Hole as he hunts a serial killer. Working Title just wrapped the drama Entebbe , the drama directed by Narco’s Jose Padilha about the daring rescue of passengers of a plane hijacked to Idi Amin’s Uganda in 1976 by an Israeli rescue team.

Chasin joined Working Title in 1991 and by 1996 became president, operating out of Los Angeles. She has been exec producer on Working Title films ranging from Love Actually to Atonement, Frost/Nixon, United 93, the Bridget Jones films, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Les Miserables, and The Danish Girl.