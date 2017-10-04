Amazon Studios has released the trailer for Woody Allen’s new movie Wonder Wheel, starring Kate Winslet, James Belushi, Juno Temple and Justin Timberlake.

Set at Coney Island in the 1950s, Wonder Wheel stars Winslet as Ginny, a former actor whose life is turned upside down by the appearance of her carousel operator husband Humpty’s (Belushi) estranged daughter (Temple), who is on the run from the mob. Timberlake plays Mickey, a young lifeguard.

Wonder Wheel makes its world premiere October 14 as the closing-night film of the New York Film Festival. It opens in limited release on December 1.

