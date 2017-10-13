A protest move prompted by the temporary suspension of actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account has quickly grown into a movement protesting women’s voices being silenced on social media.
#WomenBoycottTwitter was trending big on Thursday night, with a slew of celebrities joining McGowan, a vocal critic of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and an advocate against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.
Using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter, McGowan, who earlier today said on Twitter that she had been raped by Weinstein, asked her followers to stop using the social media platform for 24 hours beginning Friday at midnight in solidarity to her cause.