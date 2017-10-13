A protest move prompted by the temporary suspension of actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account has quickly grown into a movement protesting women’s voices being silenced on social media.

#WomenBoycottTwitter was trending big on Thursday night, with a slew of celebrities joining McGowan, a vocal critic of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and an advocate against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.

Using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter, McGowan, who earlier today said on Twitter that she had been raped by Weinstein, asked her followers to stop using the social media platform for 24 hours beginning Friday at midnight in solidarity to her cause.

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017

See you Tommarow night at 12 ! — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 13, 2017