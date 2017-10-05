EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Irish-Italian actress Aisling Franciosi in all areas. Her credits include Game Of Thrones, BBC Two’s The Fall and Ken Loach’s Jimmy’s Hall.

The rising actress had a key role in The Fall, opposite Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson, and won an Irish Film and Television prize for the part of babysitter/obsessive to Dornan’s serial killer. She also featured as Lyanna Stark in GOT. Her features include Jimmy’s Hall, a 2014 Cannes Film Festival competition title. She will next be seen with Sam Claflin in The Nightingale which releases in 2019 and is directed by Jennifer Kent.

Franciosi is also a classically trained opera singer who has performed La Boheme, Tosca and Trovatore.

In the UK and Ireland, she continues to be represented by United Agents and Lisa Richards Agency.