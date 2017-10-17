EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Austin Vesely, the principal visual collaborator for chart-topping and Grammy winning recording artist, Chance The Rapper, has inked with WME for representation in all areas. Vesely most recent project is Slice, an upcoming feature that he directed, wrote and stars in with Chance, which A24 will release next year.

Vesely has worked with Chance on his previously music videos, including the smash hit “No Problem”, “Angels”, and “Sunday Candy”, off of of his break-though mixtape Coloring Book, which was the first streaming-only album to nab a Grammy award.

Vesely, whose resume also includes commercial work for Apple Music, the Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs and White Sox, will continue to be managed by M.E. Barker, Mike Kadziulis, and Scott Schwartz via Haight Brand, a company a management company co-founded by Chance’s manager Patrick Corcoran.