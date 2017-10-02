Snapshot: New series premieres: CBS’s Wisdom Of the Crowd (1.4 in 18-49, 8.9 million), Fox’s Ghosted (1.4, 3.6 million), ABC’s Ten Days In the Valley (0.6, 3.5 million); Returning series: Fox comedies on par, ABC’s The Toy Box hits low.

Sunday introduced three new series, CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd, Fox comedy Ghosted and ABC drama Ten Days In the Valley. Neither was a breakout but the first two fit into their lineups, with Ghosted holding onto its entire Simpsons lead-in, while Ten Days In the Valley fizzled.

CBS

Following a football-boosted 60 Minutes (12.01 million viewers, 2.0 in A18-49 from 7:30-8:30 PM), new CBS crime drama Wisdom of the Crowd posted 8.9 million viewers and 1.4 in A18-49. Vs the second half-hour of the front-leaded 60 Minutes, Wisdom of the Crowd‘s retention was 77%. Additionally, the Jeremy Piven starrer was consistent half-hour to half-hour with a minimal drop-off and was off by a tenth in the demo from the NCIS: Los Angeles opener in the comparable time period last fall. At 9:30 PM, the season premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles averaged 8.5 million viewers and 1.2 in A18-49. That was down -20% in the demo from the veteran’s opener last September in the earlier, post-60 Minutes slot, and on par with the most recent finale.

ABC launched its new, predominantly unscripted Sunday lineup with The Toy Box (0.4 in 18-49, 2.2 million) hitting series lows at 7 PM in its season 2 opener, down from the viewership and demo averages for its first season on Friday. The Toy Box‘s delivery also was way below that of the time slot’s longtime occupant, America’s Funniest Home Videos, which is slated for an 8 PM Sunday run this season. But last night, ABC aired two back-to-back episodes of Shark Tank at 8 PM (1.1, 4.7 million, an improvement over Once Upon a Time, which aired in the hour for years) and 9 PM (1.4, 5.4 million). Shark Tank‘s average edged its season premiere on Friday last fall.

ABC

The sole ABC scripted offering on the night was new serialized thriller Ten Days in the Valley starring Kyra Sedgwick, which debuted to paltry 3.5 million viewers and a 0.6 in 18-49. That was down -40% in the demo from the series opener of Quantico in the hour a year ago while holding steady in viewers and improving on the season average of American Crime‘s third season (0.4, 1.9 million) in the spring, which led to cancellation. It’s virtually impossible for a series to recover from such a low start, so Ten Days‘ days may be numbered.

Fox’s Sunday comedy lineup was pretty consistent. Bob’s Burgers (1.3, up a tenth from last fall’s debut, 3 million) and The Simpsons (1.4, even year-to-year, 3.3 million), which launched its 29th! season, led to the premiere of live-action sci-fi comedy Ghosted (1.4, 3.6 million) at 8:30 PM. It was up (+33% in total viewers, +27% in 18-49) from the time period debut of Son of Zorn at 8:30 PM last September. Ghosted also became the first program leading out of The Simpsons to build onto its viewership in more than three years, since 5/18/14 when Family Guy drew 3.9 million vs. The Simpsons’ 3.3 million.

Speaking of Family Guy (1.3, 2.9 million), the animated veteran also was even vs. last fall’s debut, as was delayed-viewing-friendly Last Man on Earth (0.9, 2.3 million), once again the lowest rated Fox comedy in Live+same day ratings.

NBC won the night with Sunday Night Football, which slipped again in the early ratings.