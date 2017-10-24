The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA is scary enough in real life — a massive 24,000-square-foot, 160-room Gothic mansion built at the direction of Winchester firearms heiress Sarah Winchester 24/7 for 38 years. Now here’s the first look at at least one version of events surrounding what’s considered the world’s most haunted house, and it stars Helen Mirren as Winchester in Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built.

The supernatural thriller from Daybreakers helmers Michael Spierig & Peter Spierig has a February 2 release date via CBS Films and Lionsgate.

Written by Tom Vaughan and the Spierig brothers, the pic centers what appears to be only a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah Winchester is not building it for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Dr. Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the family.

Tim McGahan and Brett Tomberlin are producers.

Check out the teaser trailer above.