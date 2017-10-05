EXCLUSIVE: The directing team of Will Speck & Josh Gordon will next helm the Amblin Partners’ thriller The Travelers, an adaptation of the Chris Pavone novel. Straight Outta Compton‘s Jonathan Herman wrote the script. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing.

Best known for directing the comedies Office Christmas Party (for Amblin) and Blades of Glory, Speck & Gordon are broadening beyond comedy into a mix of action and humor, with a Hitchcockian premise that has elements of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and North By Northwest. Herman separately wrote the remake of Scarface.

The Travelers centers on a Gotham-based journalist who unknowingly works for a spy agency posing as a luxury travel magazine. Writer Will Rhodes finds himself drawn into a tangled web of global intrigue, and it becomes clear that the people closest to him, including his wife, might pose the greatest threat of all. The Picture Company most recently wrapped the Liam Neeson thriller The Commuter for StudioCanal.

CAA and Management 360 rep Speck & Gordon.