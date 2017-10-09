Will Smith and Tom Holland will voice the lead characters in animated film Spies in Disguise, from Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment. The pic, based on Lucas Martell’s original short Pigeon: Impossible, is set in the high-octane, globe-trotting world of international espionage.

Smith will voice the super-killed spy Lance Sterling, and Holland is Walter, a scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. When events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane are attached to co-direct the film, which will bow in theaters January 18, 2019.

