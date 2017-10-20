ABC’s preemption of flagship drama Grey’s Anatomy had repercussions for both ABC’s other Thursday drama series and NBC’s Will & Grace.

ABC had Halloween specials airing instead of Grey’s from 8-9 PM. With The Great Pumpkin (1.4 in 18-49, 6 million viewers in Live+same day) and Toy Story of Terror! (1.1 4.8 million) both down double-digits from their year-ago airings and off from what Grey’s has been delivering in the hour, Scandal (1.1, 4.7 mil/1.1) and How To Get Away With Murder (0.9, 3.6 million) each ticked down a tenth to hit and match L+SD series demo lows, respectively.

Meanwhile, there was good news for Will & Grace, which, after a hot start, had been sliding double-digits each week. The down streak may have come to an end last night as the revival of the NBC Emmy-winning comedy (1.7, 6.5 million) matched its demo fast national from last week. (It was eventually adjusted up to 1.8 in the finals). The absence of Grey’s helped Will & Grace reclaim the title of the highest-rated and most watched entertainment program of the night.

Of the other NBC series, Superstore (1.1, 4.2 million) and Chicago Fire (1.1, 6.3 million1) were steady, The Good Place (1.1, 3.9 million) dipped a tenth, while Great News (0.8, 3.8 million) dropped a -0.2 as the guest arc of executive producer Tina Fey ended.

Fox’s Gotham (0.8, 2.71 million) equaled its fast national demo rating from last week. Last Monday, it was eventually adjusted up to a 0.9. If that doesn’t happen this time, the DC drama is looking at a L+SD demo as well as viewership series lows.

At The CW, Arrow (0.6, 1.5 million) held steady in Week 2, even with its season premiere last Thursday, while Supernatural (0.6, 1.9 million) dipped a tenth in the demo.

CBS is expected to win the night with Thursday Night Football, which was down again as analysts have warned that declining football ratings would hurt CBS’ profits.