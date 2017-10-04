Will & Grace, whose return drew a 3.0 adults 18-49 Live+Same Day rating and 10.2 million viewers to rank as NBC’s highest-rated comedy telecast (excluding post-Olympic previews) in 4.5 years, set more high marks for the network with big Live+3 lifts.

After three days of delayed viewing, the Will & Grace premiere rose by +2.6 rating point, +53%, in 18-49 (to 4.60) and +4.6 million viewers overall (to 14.8 million). These were NBC’s biggest L+3 lifts for a primetime comedy in L+3 measurement history.

Will & Grace‘s 1.6 rating and +4.6 million viewer L3 lifts also are the biggest for a comedy series during premiere week. Overall, they’re second biggest overall, only behind NBC drama This Is Us (+1.8) in 18-49 and third behind The Good Doctor (+5.5 million) and This Is Us (+4.8 million) in viewers.

Will & Grace posted the larger L3 lifts on Premiere Thursday by a mile. The next biggest ones were +1.2 in 18-49 for Grey’s Anatomy (2.3 to 3.5) and +3.5 million for NBC’s Chicago Fire (to 10.6 million) in total viewers, followed by +3.1 million for Grey’s (to 11.2 million)

The biggest % gainers were ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder, +90% in 18-49 (to 2.0 ) and +65% in viewers (to 6,4 million) after posting its lowest L+SD premiere numbers, and Fox’s Orville, +73% in 18-49 (to 1.8) and +65% in viewers (to 6,1 million)