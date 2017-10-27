A 14-0 shutout game brought CBS’s Thursday NFL season low stats but nonetheless ruled Thursday ratings. But a drama-packed Grey’s Anatomy return after a one-week hiatus enabled ABC to cop No 2 status for the night in the demo (1.3), though Will & Grace/Chicago Fire-d NBC squeaked ahead of ABC to take second place in total viewers (5.38M vs. 5.38M).

That said, Grey’s (1.8, 7.61M) slipped in the demo to a season low, after being preempted last week; its previous season low was a 2.1 rating. The slip allowed Will & Grace to tie it as the No. 1 entertainment program of the night in the demo.

But Grey’s was Shondaland’s biggest scorer of the night, including Scandal (1.1, 4.91M) and How To Get Away with Murder (0.9, 3.61M).

On NBC, Will & Grace (1.8, 6.64M) continues its return season, jumping over its Good Place (1.1, 3.98M) lead-in. NBC yo-yoed with Great News (1.0, 3.99) and Chicago Fire (1.2, 6.5 M) which was up for a third consecutive week.

Fox’s Seth MacFarlane dramedy The Orville (1.2, 4.15M) shot up from prior 1.0 demo rating, despite last week’s repeat, to its highest Thursday stat yet. Two higher previews had followed NFL football on Sunday nights. It self-started off its Gotham (0.9, 2.83M) lead-in.

Football-fueled CBS (2.1, 7.86M) capped the night. ABC (1.3, 5.378M) followed in the demo, NBC (1.2, 5.38M) in total viewers. Fox logged a 1.0 and 3.49M viewers, and CW scored a 0.5, 1.65M.