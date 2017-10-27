Capping an extraordinary week in which nine women accused MSNBC’s political pundit Mark Halperin of sexually harassing them when he was at ABC News, the number of women accusing screenwriter/director James Tobak topped 300, 70 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, abuse, and rape, and both United Talent Agency and WME announced they have dropped Bill O’Reilly in wake of a New York Times report he had personally settled a sex harassment allegation for $32 million, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got asked Friday about the 16 women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment during his campaign.

Trump himself similarly had been asked about his accusers at a previous Rose Garden presser. He dismissed all of the women’s claims as “fake news” and “made-up stuff.”

“Is the official White House position that all of these women are lying?” Sanders was asked.

“We’ve been clear on that from the beginning. And the president has spoken on it,” she shot back, and moved on.