ABC has put in development White Dave, a single-camera comedy from filmmaker David E. Talbert (First Sunday, Almost Christmas), LeBron James and Maverick Carter of SpringHill Entertainment (Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse, NBC’s The Wall) and actress Gabrielle Union (BET’s Being Mary Jane).

Written by Talpert based on his real-life experiences, White Dave is about a young African-American teenager, who has grown up in an all-white suburb, suddenly moves to an all-black neighborhood when his mom remarries.

Talbert, James, Carter and Union executive produce for Warner Bros. TV via SpringHill’s content creation deal with Warner Bros.

In addition to White Dave, SpringHill Entertainment also is developing a drama series on Madam C.J. Walker starring Octavia Spencer for Netflix.

Talbert’s fourth feature, Netflix’s upcoming El Camino Christmas, is written and produced by Hidden Figures helmer Ted Melfi and starring Luke Grimes, Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dax Shepard, and Jessica Alba. He is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.