The new red band trailer for Where’s The Money (in select theaters October 20 and VOD October 24) goes all out with the American Pie-style frat humor that will delightfully offend and entertain.

The Lionsgate pic has social media star Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor starring as Del, quick-witted young man from the streets of South Central Los Angeles that learns his father in prison (Mike Epps) and his fresh-out-of-jail uncle (Terry Crews) stole a million dollars and stashed it in the basement of an old flophouse. When Del goes to get the money, he finds out that the old flophouse is home to an all-white fraternity in a gentrified neighborhood. With the help from his best friend (Allen Maldonado) and dream woman (Kat Graham) he infiltrates the house by rushing the frat to get to the money before his uncle and resident gangster (Method Man) beat him to it. The Scott Zabielski-directed movie also stars YouTube star Logan Paul and Retta (Parks and Recreation, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

The red band trailer certainly delivers the NSFW goods with F-bombs, enjoyably inappropriate humor, and one scene featuring King Bach vomiting (gross). But beneath the debauchery is the potential for a surprisingly interesting take on identity politics, gentrification, and socio-economic status. But let’s face it, with Where’s The Money, all people want to see is outrageous, lowbrow humor — and there’s nothing wrong with that.