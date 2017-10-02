A new production of Howard Crabtree’s When Pigs Fly, exclusively announced on Deadline in August, has been cancelled before it ever took off. In a statement this morning, the producers said they had been unable to raise enough money to complete capitalization of the show, a campy, politically charged musical revue that was a two-year off-Broadway hit in the late 1990s.

When Pigs Fly company

Previews of the show already had been postponed, indicating the production was in trouble. It was slated to open October 30 at Stage 42, the Shubert Organization-owned off-Broadway house near Times Square. Ticket holders were instructed to return to point of purchase for refunds.

The musical was to have featured costumes by Bob Mackie, whose form-fitting, whimsical clothes for Carol Burnett, Cher and other stars have made him a Hollywood legend. Mackie’s last NYC venture was 2010’s Viagara Falls, a flop that played the same theater.

Shear Madness lead Jordan Ahnquist had been cast in the title role, along with Taylor Crousure (Forbidden Broadway: Comes Out Swinging!), Jacob Hoffman (I’ll Be Damned), Brian Charles Rooney (Bedbugs!!!) and Frank Viveros (The Phantom of the Opera). Additional design and production team includes Adam Koch (sets), Julie Duro (lighting), Ian Wehrle (sound), Ed Goldschneider (music director) and Jay Binder, CSA/Justin Bohon (casting).

The show originally was conceived by Howard Crabtree and Mark Waldrop, with book, lyrics and staging by Waldrop, music by Dick Gallagher and choreography by Tony nnominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn). The would-be producers were Joshua Goodman, Louise Hall Beard, Gene Fisch Jr., in association with New York Rep.