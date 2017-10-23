Crippled by sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Company today finds itself facing a deep dive into its internal affairs by New York State’s Attorney General over potential civil rights violations.

“No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear,” said Eric Schneiderman said Monday after sending a wide seeking subpoena to the now Bon Weinstein run company over settlements, complaints, investigations and pretty much everything else inappropriate that TWC knew about or participated in. “If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know,” added the savvy AG.

This latest and potentially devastating investigation comes as the LAPD last week began formally looking into rape allegations against the disgraced producer. Claiming that the much accused Weinstein assaulted her at the Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel in February 2013, an Italian woman came forward on October 19 to talk to police officers. The NYPD and UK police are also looking into complaints. Weinstein could also possibly see an investigation in Utah into Rose McGowan’s claims that he raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

Having terminated Weinstein on October 8 as more and more allegations became public after a detailed October 5 New York Times, TWC is in the sights of Colony Capitol. Providing a financial Hail Mary last week, the Tom Barrack run investment firm is said to rummaging through TWC’s books and assets for an acquisition – one that could come as early as this week.

At least that was the plan before this subpoena was issued