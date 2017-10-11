After an avalanche of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations were made against Harvey Weinstein, many have wondered how his backers and staff at Miramax and then the Weinstein Company could have been in the dark about such a long trail of misbehavior. Tonight, the TWC board of directors issued a strongly worded statement that, in fact, they had no idea of the alleged abuses and payoffs. That statement includes Bob Weinstein, Harvey’s brother and longtime co-chairman in the two film companies. Here is the statement:

“The Weinstein Company’s Board of Representatives – Bob Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – are shocked and dismayed by the recently emerged allegations of extreme sexual misconduct and sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein. These alleged actions are antithetical to human decency. These allegations come as an utter surprise to the Board. Any suggestion that the Board had knowledge of this conduct is false.

We are committed to assisting with our full energies in all criminal or other investigations of these alleged acts, while pursuing justice for the victims and a full and independent investigation of our own.”

This latest statement from the TWC board quartet also comes on the same day that Harvey Weinstein retained the services of Hollywood powerhouse lawyer Patrica Glaser. The Glaser Weil litigator, who pried $32 million out of NBC for Conan O’Brien several years back after the net canned the comic from The Tonight Show, is going to engage in talks with TWC over Weinstein’s termination from the company on October 8 Talks that the board is well aware could lead to a court battle if Glaser decides Weinstein isn’t getting what he is entitled to under his current employment contract, which runs until 2018.