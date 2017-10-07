The dominoes continue to fall in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case. Deadline has confirmed that two more Weinstein Company board members — Tim Sarnoff and Marc Lasry — resigned today in the wake of Thursday’s devastating New York Times report that outlines a pattern of behavior stretching back at least two decades.

Sarnoff’s day job is as Deputy CEO and President of Production at Technicolor. Lasry is a billionaire hedge fund manager, CEO of Avenue Capital Group and a co-owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Their board exits follow by hours that of billionaire investor Dirk Ziff.

A statement released by the TWC board earlier today said that the company has ordered an independent investigation into the allegations against its co-founder and co-chairman. While the members endorsed Weinstein’s “already-announced decision to take an indefinite leave of absence,” they stopped short of terminating the controversial co-chairman.

The statement was signed by four of the nine board members, “constituting a majority of the Board,” per the company — Bob Weinstein, Tarak Ben Ammar, Lance Maerov and Richard Koenigsberg. Of the other five, three have resigned. One of the remaining two, Paul Tudor Jones, opted not to sign the statement; the other is Harvey Weinstein.

Worth noting: All nine of the board members, including those who walked today, are male.

RelatedWhite House Addresses Harvey Weinstein Scandal