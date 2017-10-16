The Weinstein Co. may live to fight another day after all. After a tumultuous 10 days following revelations of sexual assault and harassment allegations against co-founder Harvey Weinstein, the Weinstein Co. announced this morning that Colony Capital is riding to its rescue.

TWC and Colony have reached a deal for Colony to provide what a press release called “an immediate capital infusion” into the company. Colony is also now negotiating to buy part or all of TWC and its assets. No specifics were given and both parties declined comment beyond what was in the three-paragraph release.

TWC board member Tarak Ben Ammar, offered a statement on behalf of the board, which has dwindled to just four members as the scandal engulfed the company. “We are pleased to announce this agreement and potential strategic partnership with Colony Capital,” he said. “We believe that Colony’s investment and sponsorship will help stabilize the Company’s current operations, as well as provide comfort to our critical distribution, production and talent partners around the world. Colony’s successful experience and track record in media and entertainment will be invaluable to the Company as we move forward.”

Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., founder and executive chairman of Colony Capital, said in a statement, “We are pleased to invest in The Weinstein Company and to help it move forward. We believe the Company has substantial value and growth potential, and we look forward to working with the Company’s critical strategic distribution and production partners to help preserve and create value for all stakeholders, including its employees. We will help return the Company to its rightful iconic position in the independent film and television industry.”

Colony has been intricately involved with Harvey and Bob Weinstein’s show business odyssey, especially its most recent chapters. It led a group of private investors that bought Miramax from Disney in 2010. It also worked with the brothers on the joint venture established between TWC and Miramax in 2013 that enables the companies to develop and produce content from the Miramax library.

Barrack is a major supporter of President Donald Trump. He has also made news in recent months for a tax-evasion investigation in Italy.