Warner Bros. Stage 13 Sets Debut Dates For Three Streaming Series

Warner Bros. Digital Networks will kick off its Stage 13 digital content brand on Thursday with the launch of Independent, an unscripted series that follows the careers of four hip-hop artists. The service will stream for free via YouTube, Facebook and at Stage13.com, with monthly series premieres planned. It will also be available on Verizon’s mobile go90. To date, Stage 13 has produced 11 series.

The service also announced debut dates for its other two planned series. The second series, Lipstick Empire, drops on Tuesday, October 24. The reality series follows Lora and Dan, the two Latina founders of Melt Cosmetics. Lora is a celebrity makeup artist, while Dana runs the business. The partners have a huge social media following.

The third series, I Love Bekka & Lucy, bows on November 7. The scripted series, which began as a viral short, takes an honest and comedic look into the friendship of two best friends who face the evolution of their relationship when one of them gets engaged. Rachael Holder created, wrote and directed the series. It stars Jessica Kennedy (Black Sails) as Bekka, Tanisha Long (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Lucy, Alexis Denisof (How I Met Your Mother) as Glen and Chris Smith (Paranormal Activity 3) as Harry.

“It’s time for us to pull back the curtains and share these three unique and diverse series with all fans,” said Diana Mogollón, SVP & General Manager of Stage 13. “We have had tremendous response from our early premieres at festivals like SXSW, UrbanWorld and SeriesFest and know that we have a young, impassioned audience with an insatiable appetite for relevant, multi-dimensional stories and characters. The time is now to super-serve them with our unique premium digital content.”

A clip from Lipstick Empire: