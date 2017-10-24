After all the hype, the Season 6 cliffhanger finale and the double death of the Season 7 opener, nobody expected The Walking Dead to return this year at record heights, even if the AMC blockbuster was celebrating its 100th episode.

Taking double-digit dives, the October 22 debuting ‘Mercy’ met expectations, so to speak.

The Season 8 premiere of the zombie apocalypse series snagged 11.4 million total viewers and 6.5 million among adults 18-49 for a 5.0 rating. That’s down 40% in the demo and 33% in total audience from the Season 7 opener of October 23, 2016. When some straggler adjustments are made, the Season 7 debut is virtually even with TWD’s Season 5 opener for an all time season high.

Overall, with a slight 5% uptick in viewers and 1% in the key demo over the latter part of Season 7 averages, the Season 8 premier of TWD is the show’s fourth best debut yet. Eight seasons in TWD can still hold its head high that for the last six years it is and remains the highest rated show on TV

Compared to the big swingers on the Big 4, the Season 8 TWD opener is up 58% over the This Is Us key demo average and 146% over how Empire is doing among the 18-49s.

However, with a surprisingly robust game this weekend in a well marketed Super Bowl LI rematch between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons scoring 16.74 million viewers and a 5.6 demo rating in fast affiliates alone, the direct competition was certainly strong – 100th episode and all.

AMC will of course point away from that Live + Same Day number and, in acknowledgement of rising audience patterns, emphasis the delayed Live + 3 viewing that will come out later this week – we’ll see then.