EXCLUSIVE: Henry David Thoreau’s at-one-with-nature classic Walden gets the indie film treatment in Walden: Life In the Woods. In this exclusive trailer, the reimagining keeps the spirit of Thoreau’s book — with 21st-century flair — by painting a narrative of three intersecting storylines.

Alice (Lynn Cohen), haunted by visions of her late husband, yearns to uncover riddles from her past as she struggles with dementia — and her nursing home. Her grandson, Guy (Erik Hellman) goes on his own Walden-esque journey as he hikes through the Rocky Mountains with his boyfriend Luke (Tony LoVerde) and confronts parts of himself. After his benefits get cut from his job at the nursing home, family-man Ramirez (Demian Bichir) struggles with the American dream and spends a day battling the bureaucracy of civilized society, desperate to keep his family afloat.

The three narratives merge in a moment of spiritual epiphany at three “ponds” where the characters confront what Thoreau thought was ultimately more profound than the wilderness: our inner wild. The film also stars T.J. Miller, Chris Sullivan, Jamie Horton, and Amber Gray.

With a stellar cast, script by Adam Chanzit and through the vision of director Alex Harvey, the trailer presents the film on an arthouse platform and, true to Thoreau-esque transcendental form, will take you on a journey of spiritual discovery suitable for indie film ingestion.

Walden: Life in the Woods is set to make its world premiere at the Denver Film Festival in November with Ronna B. Wallace from Eastgate Pictures handling sales.