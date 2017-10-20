Vox Media fired its editorial director Lockhart Steele last night after a former employee at the site accused Steele of misconduct.

In an email to staff last night, CEO Jim Bankoff wrote:

Hi team, I am writing to let you know that earlier this evening Lockhart Steele was terminated effective immediately. Lock admitted engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our core values and will not be tolerated at Vox Media. Our investigation into issues raised by a former employee in a post on Medium continues. Anyone with information should contact our external invitation leads. Vox Media is committed to fostering a safe and welcoming community, and appreciates everyone who has been willing to speak up and share information during the course of this investigation.

Website The Awl first reported Steele’s firing after a former Vox designer posted a charge of sexual harassment on Medium (the designer did not name Lockhart in that post).

Vox Media is the owner of the real estate-focused site Curbed, which was founded by Steele. Vox Media also owns Vox, The Verge, Recode and SB Nation.