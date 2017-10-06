The Visual Effects Society is marking its 20th anniversary by naming the inaugural inductees into the VES Hall of Fame. As would be expected, it’s a who’s-who of VFX legends spanning more than a decade of filmmaking — from George Méliès and Ub Iwerks to Jim Henson and Disney/Pixar’s Ed Catmull. Read the full list below.

The guild said it HoF was created to honor a select group of professionals and pioneers who have played a significant role in advancing the field of visual effects by invention, science, contribution or avocation of the art, science, technology and/or communications. The Hall of Famers, or family members on their behalf, will be recognized during the ninth annual VES Summit on October 28 at the Sofitel Hotel Beverly Hills.

“The VES Hall of Fame represents a class of exceptional artists and innovators who have had a profound impact on the field of visual effects,” VES Board Chair Mike Chambers said. “We are proud to pay homage to those who have helped shape our shared legacy and continue to inspire future generations of VFX practitioners.”

Here is the full list of VES Hall of Fame Class of 2017, with photos, credits and awards provided by the guild (posthumous inductees noted with an asterisk):