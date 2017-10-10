With the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears tied right near the end of last night’s , it looked for sure that the game was going into overtime. Then, even with injured quarterback Sam Bradford put on the field last night, the Vikings took control and won the game 20-17.

That now finds Minnesota 3-2 in the fifth week of the 2017-2018 season. However, even with the much plugged world debut of the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer in halftime, for the NFL and ESPN it was not such a great results in what is clearly a season of ratings hurt and protest controversies surrounding the national anthem – even on a night when the latter was not shown on-air by the league.

Snaring a 7.0 in metered market results, last night’s MNF was down double-digits from last week’s Kansas Chiefs’ 29-20 victory over the Washington Redskins. Down 17% in the ratings, that’s actually a regular game season low for the ESPN broadcast game and matches the MM result of the second game of the doubleheader MNF opener on September 11.

That comes a day after Sunday Night Football also hit a season low with its ratings down too.

A sliver of a silver lining can be found for the NFL and ESPN in that last night’s game was up 8% in MM ratings from the Week 5 match-up last year between Tampa and Carolina. With the help of strong ratings from those always well-watched Dallas Cowboys, MNF is holding steady with last year’s hard hit season with a 5% uptick.

Either way, on a full night on the Big 4, MNF looks poised to win the night – again. We’ll update with more ratings later. As a measure, last week’s Chiefs vs. Redskins game ended up with 11.9 million viewers and a 4.3 rating among adults 18-49. Last night’s game peaked with an 8.3 MM rating during the 9:45 – 10 PM slot, exactly when The Last Jedi trailer was shown – the Force is clearly strong with that one.

