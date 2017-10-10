EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of its season 5 debut next month, History has unveiled key art and four new teaser trailers to the period series Vikings, from creator and sole writer Michael Hirst.

The image of core characters — Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzén), Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) – along with the words, “Who Will Rise”, hint at an impending battle to determine who will rule the world after the shocking death of Ragnar Lothbrok last season.

The the forthcoming 20-episode season begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the Gods.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers joins the cast as Bishop Heahmund, a fearsome warrior who passionately defends both his faith and his King.

Vikings, which was just renewed for a sixth season, is exec produced by Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan of World 2000, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and James Flynn.

The series is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by World 2000 and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. Vikings is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.

The new season will air in two parts beginning with a two-hour premiere November 29 at 9 PM ET/PT followed by eight episodes airing every Wednesday. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 5 are slated to air in 2018.

See the teaser clips below.