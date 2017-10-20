Jennifer Zaldivar-Clark is expanding her role at Viacom, adding a second SVP title to her resume. She’s been tapped as SVP Talent for Paramount Network.

In her new role, Zaldivar-Clark will oversee Paramount Network’s newly formed talent function and will continue to serve as SVP of Talent and Communications at TV Land. She will report to Kevin Kay, President of Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT, with a dotted line to Frank Tanki, General Manager of TV Land.

“Jen has an innate ability to develop and maintain strong relationships with talent and the creative community,” said Kay. “She has significantly elevated the TV Land brand and expanded its footprint across the entertainment business in new and creative ways. Jen’s leadership will be instrumental to the success of Paramount Network as a premier destination for top-tier talent across the industry.”