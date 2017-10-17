In a surprise move, Univision was dropped from Verizon FiOS today at about 5 PM East Coast time, where most of the 5 million or so affected customers are. The Spanish-language broadcaster issued a statement about the channel-drop this afternoon:

At 5pm EST on October 16, 2017, entirely without warning, Verizon pulled Univision’s signal from both its FiOS and mobile platforms, leaving consumers without access to the news, information and entertainment they rely on. Verizon chose to take this unprecedented action despite Univision’s offer of an extension of the current agreement. In light of recent natural disasters and current events impacting the Hispanic community, we are surprised and deeply concerned that Verizon would remove us from its systems – and without warning to its customers. We urge Verizon to put Univision back on and come back to the negotiating table and prove its commitment to the Hispanic community and show that it understands the value of Spanish-language programming.

The sides had been negotiating, but being dropped appears to have caught Univision off guard. Deadline has reached out to Verizon for a statement but has not heard back.

The news comes the same day that Viacom and Charter agreed to extend negotiations on their carriage deal.