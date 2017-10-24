The first photo from the highly-anticipated solo movie Venom has hit the internet — or should I say inter-web?

The brand new Venom movie Twitter account posted their first photo with the caption, “Day 1.” Tom Hardy, who stars as the titular supervillain, can be seen clearly in the pic. Considering it’s the first official photo from the production, not much can be gathered from the photo besides the fact that we now have official proof that Hardy is involved. Other than that, not much is happening in the photo. Even so, the pic gathered hype from fans as they left comments of excitement on the post. This may be the first of many teaser pics we see from on Venom Twitter account.

The character of Venom, who is also known as Eddie Brock, was last portrayed on the big screen by Topher Grace in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, and Reid Scott are also attached to star in the comic book spin-off. Ruben Fleischer directs the a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad will produce. The film is set to open October 5, 2018.