Vanessa Williams is set to join the CBS comedy Me, Myself & I in a recurring role opposite John Larroquette. The Emmy-nominated actress will play Kelly Frasier, Older Alex Riley’s (Larroquette) arch-rival who eventually becomes his love interest.

“I have been a huge fan of Vanessa Williams for a long time. Seeing her in the role of Kelly, playing off of John Larroquette, is like attending the Olympic Games. I can’t wait for the Me, Myself & I viewers to see Vanessa as Kelly,” said executive producer and creator Dan Kopelman.

Williams is known for her many television credits including Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, Daytime Divas as well as appearances in The Mindy Project, Broad City, and The Good Wife. She also has an acclaimed career as a musician, having garnered 17 Grammy nominations and has received a Tony nod for her role in Into The Woods. She has also starred in many films including Eraser, Soul Food, Dance with Me, and Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.

Me, Myself & I follows the defining moments in one man’s life over three distinct periods — as a 14-year-old in 1991 (Jack Dylan Grazer), at age 40 in present day (Bobby Moynihan) and at age 65 in 2042 (John Larroquette). It is produced by Kapital Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Kopelman, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor serve as executive producers.

The comedy moves to its new time of 9:30 pm ET/PT, Monday, October 30 on CBS.