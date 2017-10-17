Vanessa Piazza, whose credits include executive producing the Syfy series Lost Girl and Dark Matter, has inked deal with Entertainment One via her new production company Piazza Entertainment. The deal encompasses Piazza’s TV projects, on which eOne will serve as the studio and control worldwide rights.

The Canada-born Piazza developed and executive produced Lost Girl and served as executive producer of Season 1 and Season 2 of Dark Matter, the latter which lasted three seasons on Syfy. Her current projects include the adaptation of the Image Comics series Crosswind and is developing the anthology series Masked based on the original superhero fiction edited by Lou Anders.

Piazza Entertainment also has a development deal with novelist Zoe Whittall, whose latest book The Best Kind Of People was recently optioned by Sarah Polley to adapt for film.