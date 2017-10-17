High School musical alumna Vanessa Hudgens and Masters of Sex actress Annaleigh Ashford have joined Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini in the romantic comedy Second Act, from STXfilms. Peter Segal is attached to direct the pic, which STX and Lopez, put together, based on an idea by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham, both of whom drafted the screenplay.

Said to be along the lines of Lopez’s previous rom-com, Maid In Manhattan, and classic comedy Working Girl, the pic follows a Big Box store employee (Lopez) who gets a second act when she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree. Hudgens will play Zoe, a young executive at a consumer goods company, while Ashford portrays Hildy.

Lopez and Benny Medina are producing the project alongside Zackham and Goldsmith-Thomas. The film will go before cameras in New York at the end of October.

Hudgens, who starred in the short-lived NBC DC comic series Powerless, is currently filming Ken Marino’s Dog Days. Other credits include Spring Breakers, Gimme Shelter and the Broadway revival of Gigi.

Ashford, a Tony winning actress, recently starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Stephen Sondheim’s stage production, Sunday In The Park With George. Her upcoming projects include Brie Larson’s directorial debut feature, Unicorn Store, and Woody Allen’s forthcoming untitled film with Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law.

Hudgens is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Ashford by ICM, Beth Rosner Management and attorney James Adams.