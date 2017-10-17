It’s Week 2 for the CW Monday lineup. Supergirl (0.5 in adults 18-49, 1.75 million viewers) ticked down a bit in viewers to tie its smallest audience but retained 100% of its season premiere L+SD demo rating, which was a series low. New military drama Valor dipped in both categories, slipping to 1 million viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating. That was a demo series low mark the now-defunct No Tomorrow and Frequency did not reach until December last year.

ABC’s fast nationals were again inflated by football. ABC’s Dancing With the Stars is currently at 9.8 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, breakout new medical drama The Good Doctor, already given a full-season pickup, at 10.9 million and a 2.1. After downward adjustments, both programs are expected to end up on par or down a notch with last week, when Dancing logged a 1.3 and The Good Doctor did a 1.9 in the fast nations, inching up to a 2.0 in the finals.

NBC’s The Voice (10.1 million, 2.3) slipped a tenth in the demo from last week. The Brave (5.2 million, 1.0) was off by -0.2, -17% from its fast national last Monday. (The military drama gets adjusted down sometime because of a Voice overrun as was the case last week.)

Fox’s Lucifer (3.1 million, 0.8 in 18-49) and The Gifted (3.5 million, 1.1) each dipped a tenth.

CBS’ Big Bang Theory (12.6 million, 2.7 in 18-49) is expected to be even or up a tick from last week. It’s currently off by a tenth from last week’s final but usually gets adjusted up by a tenth or two. (CBS’ fast nationals last Monday were skewed by NFL preemptions and not a reliable comparison). 9JKL (6.8 million, 1.3) and Kevin Can Wait (6.1 million, 1.1) both ticked down a tenth to new/tied demo lows, pending adjustments, while Me, Myself & I (4.3 million, 0.8) and Scorpion (4.8 million, 0.8) were steady, also tying their low marks from last week.

NBC won the night in 18-49, ABC in total viewers. It is worth noting that CBS, which once dominated Monday, was a distant third on the night in its target category, total viewers, with 6.6 million, behind ABC (10.1 million, will be adjusted down a bit in the finals) and NBC (8.5 million).