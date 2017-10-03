EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions has bought a romantic comedy pitch The Perfect Dress from writer Ed Horowitz entitled “as a vehicle for Mexican American heartthrob Vadhir Derbez with Pitipol Ybarra attached to direct. Derbez is the 20-something son of Spanish language mega star Eugenio Derbez. The younger Derbez has been on a roll the past year from appearing in his father’s comedy hit How to Be a Latin Lover to starring in the second highest grossing Mexican movie of the year 3 Idiots.

The Perfect Dress is about a dress designer (Derbez) who is hired by his ex-girlfriend to design the perfect wedding dress for her marriage to another man. During the making of the dress, the romance is rekindled between the two exes.

The project was brought to the studio by producer Larry Robinson of UK-based management/production shingle Avatar Entertainment, Ltd. who also manages Derbez. Sony Pictures International Senior VP of Production Diego Suarez will oversee the project for the studio

Ybarra, who recently helmed Netflix’s Ingobernables, is repped by Avatar. Writer Ed Horowitz is repped by lawyer Joel McKuin of Colden McKuen & Frankel and manager Kevin Donahue. Derbez, who is currently shooting Are You The One for MTV Brazil, is repped by manager Larry Robinson and UTA.