EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed author and actor Spencer Stone, the hero who was internationally recognized for stopping a terrorist attack on a train from Brussels to Paris in 2015 with his friends without any causalities. After that, he and his friends and penned the novel The 15:17 to Paris which was adapted and is being made into a movie by director Clint Eastwood at Warner Bros.

Among the medals and recognition Spencer received for his incredible act of bravery was The Legion of Honour from former French President Francois Hollande, The Airman’s Medal and the Purple Heart from former U.S. President Barack Obama.

He and his childhood friends Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler as well as British businessman Chris Norman thwarted a terrorist on the train coming from Amsterdam, through Brussels and then onto Paris.

Spencer was the one who tackled the terrorist who had in his possession a military assault rifle and 270 rounds of ammunition. Spencer was stabbed in the neck and eyebrow and mangled his thumb in the heroic act that certainly saved the lives of others.

After he was both honorably discharged from his post as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and wrote the book, he had a brief encounter at an awards show with Eastwood. After that, he sent the legendary helmer a copy of the book.

Under the guidance of Eastwood, Stone and his friends were then chosen to star as themselves in the movie releasing in February.

Following his acting debut, UTA will help Stone to pursue acting, TV development podcasts, books and public speaking.